washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is appropriating $2.4 million to two West Virginia health care centers.
Valley Health Care in Mill Creek will be getting $1,202,457 and Belington Community Medical Services Association in Belington will be receiving $1,197,362, according to a joint news release on Wednesday from the offices of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The funding is made possible through the HHS Health Center Cluster Grant program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.