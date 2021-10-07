Gov. Jim Justice said he will call a special session starting Monday for the Legislature to complete the redistricting process.
“This is on all the redistricting we have to do. We’ve got to do this and everything,” Justice said. “The special session is part of the Legislature’s constitutional duty to redistrict the state of West Virginia.”
Justice said the special session call will also include allocation of federal dollars for some state agencies.
Read more here: https://wvmetronews.com/2021/10/07/justice-will-call-special-session-for-redistricting/