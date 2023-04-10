Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 41.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.08 a gallon for unleaded regular, while the most expensive was $3.69 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 a gallon – and that is up 13.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

