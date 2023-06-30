West Virginia’s state government ended the fiscal year $1.8 billion over estimate.
Much of the surplus is already spoken for through legislative appropriations, and state officials will determine what to do with the rest.
Political views differed on whether the surplus is a sign of careful budgeting, a product of setting estimates artificially low, a matter of running a tight ship or an example of underpaying for the maintenance of public programs.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/30/west-virginia-ends-fiscal-year-1-8-billion-over-estimate-590-million-over-last-year/
