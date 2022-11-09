Sen. Stephen Baldwin, the Democrats’ majority leader, was not alone in his party’s loser’s column in Tuesday’s general election. He had lots of company.
If he’s looking to take solace in his defeat, he can look up and down the roster of Democratic candidates who suffered yet another bloodletting in an increasingly conservative West Virginia just as they did in 2020.
There were Ron Stollings, Rich Lindsay and Hannah Geffert, all incumbents, all beaten in their reelection efforts.
Republicans won 16 of the 17 Senate races on the ballot on Tuesday, giving them 30 of the 34 seats in the chamber.
Of Democratic senators up for election this cycle, only Mike Woelfel of Huntington won.
Democrats did not fare much better on the other end of the Capitol in the House of Delegates, where Republicans expanded their majority by picking up 10 more seats.
They now rule the House with 88 members to the Democrats’ 12.
Baldwin was lambasted by Vince Deeds, losing by 21 percentage points with an unofficial tally of 18,877 votes for Deeds and 12,010 for Baldwin.
Deeds is a former West Virginia State Police officer, having served for 25 years. He is chief investigator for the Greenbrier County prosecuting attorney’s office as well as the director of safety for Greenbrier County schools.
He also serves as pastor of Sinks Grove Baptist Church in Monroe County.
In a questionnaire from The Register-Herald, Deeds said that he would be “a staunch advocate for the unborn, gun owners, small business owners and YOU the taxpayer.”
“As your state senator,” he wrote, “I will provide strong, effective leadership to put your money back in your pocket with effective social services.”
Baldwin, also a pastor, represented District 42 of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2016 to 2017, and served on four different Senate committees the past two sessions – in addition to his job as majority leader of a small caucus of 11 members.
And now there are four.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, the incumbent Republican in Senate District 9, had an easy go of it Tuesday, defeating Libertarian candidate Kari Woodson by 78 percent to 22 percent with about 23,500 votes cast. There was no Democrat opponent.
Roberts, who survived a nasty Republican primary against former Democrat Mick Bates, who had substantial backing from Republican Del. Brandon Steele, was eager to work with an even larger majority in the Senate.
He said taxes would be front and center in conversations during the upcoming interims and in the 60-day legislative session after the first of the year.
“We have to figure out how to get those tax dollars back to taxpayers,” he said, noting the resounding defeat of the Republicans’ proposed Amendment 2 that, in part, would have given the Legislature constitutional elbow room to do just that.
He believes opportunities were missed by his party in the run-up to this year’s elections, saying the executive branch and the legislative branch were not on the same page as they needed to be.
Roberts said the new supermajority will give Gov. Jim Justice less room to maneuver, and believes “he will be tested.”
Baldwin, on the other hand, was pleased that the tax and education amendments were defeated, but in a video posted to his campaign Facebook page, he said, “Honestly, it is very hard to understand how voters would reject those amendments and also reward those who supported them,” he said.
“That has got to change with West Virginia as we move forward.”
