Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a $13.8 million contribution to Marshall University to help fund the completion of the school's baseball stadium.
The funding comes from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
The City of Huntington and Marshall University are contributing nearly $10 million to help fund the stadium, which is projected to cost approximately $23 million.
"This has been a long time coming, and I am so proud to play a small part in getting this project across the finish line," Gov. Justice said in a press release from his office. "They've been talking about building a baseball stadium since I was a brown-haired kid playing golf at Marshall back in the '70s. Finally, it's going to happen, and this community can get the monkey off its back.”
Since Marshall University opened its doors in 1896, it has never had an on-campus baseball stadium to accommodate student athletes. Instead, players and teams have been displaced to various locations around the state to play games including Kennedy Center Field at the YMCA in Huntington, Appalachian Power Park in Charleston and Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The new facility will be constructed on Third Avenue and 22nd Street next to Dot Hicks softball field and across the street from Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
"What a great spot to build the stadium," Gov. Justice said. "You've got the softball field, football field, and basketball arena all a rock's throw away from each other. This is going to be a booming part of Huntington and bring in people from all over the country.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears touted the governor's efforts to raise the necessary funds to complete the project.
Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2022, with completion tentatively set for March 2024.
