Charleston – The West Virginia House of Delegates Committee on the Judiciary passed on Friday a bill that would prevent public employers from asking about a job applicant's criminal history, unless the applicant signs a waiver.
Del. Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson, the bill sponsor, noted that criminal convictions are one symptom of the ongoing drug epidemic.
"It's a public safety matter," she said. "It's a decreasing crime matter. It's also getting folks back into the job force and making them fully capable and autonomous over their own lives, and you're less likely to commit another crime if you're gainfully employed. You're less likely to go back into incarceration if you're providing for yourself and your family, and we just want to give folks quality of life and dignity."
She noted that some with convictions don't even apply when they see the question on the application.
"It's taking folks out of the game before we're even getting started," she said.
She said the bill would "level the playing field, make it about your qualifications and the skillset that you have to offer, and less about your indiscretions or a previous life that you had."
"You've done your time," she said. "You served. You're trying to get back onto your feet, and we're wanting to make sure that you have an opportunity to do so."
House Bill 4905 states that public employers "may not ask an applicant to disclose, orally or in writing, information concerning the applicant’s criminal record or history, including any inquiry on any employment application, until the applicant has either signed a waiver authorizing release, or is being considered for a specific position and has received an interview."
The bill also states that public employers should then consider: the nature and gravity of the offense, the length of time that has elapsed since the offense occurred, the age of the person at the time of the conviction, whether the offense is reasonably related to the duties and responsibilities of the employment sought by the applicant, and any information pertaining to the degree of rehabilitation that may have taken place in the applicant.
The public employer may also publish any specific criminal offenses that would disqualify the applicant for employment.
Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, a co-sponsor, explained her support during the committee meeting.
"I've never worked in the public sector, but my whole life I've worked pretty much in the HR departments of the private sector," she said. "On most applications, there's a simple 'have you committed a felony? yes or no.' And there's a little explain box, and usually somebody will check yes, and then say 'will explain in person.' And so what I'm afraid of happening is there are so many people who place that on their application and then the individual who receives that application sees that they have a felony and they're disqualified from even interviewing."
Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette, spoke against the legislation.
"What I think we have here, it's like Common Core math," he said. "We are trying to trick the student into learning and tactics such as that and I think we're just trying to put blinders on the employer here."
The bill passed on a voice vote and now goes to the full House for a vote.
