Jason Bostic, vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, was invited to speak to members of the Beckley Rotary Club during their Nov. 29 meeting at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park about the state’s coal industry and reasons for the continuing increase in consumer electric bills.
Bostic began his presentation by stating that about 98 percent of the electricity generated in West Virginia today comes from coal-fired power plants, adding that the city of Beckley is included in a region that produces metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel.
“As we stand here today, you cannot make steel anywhere on the face of the planet without coal – regardless of what the green movement will have you believe,” Bostic said. “West Virginia happens to be the largest supplier of metallurgical coal to the domestic steel industry in this country.”
He explained that West Virginia is second only to Wyoming in terms of overall coal production – and is expected to produce 84 million tons by the end of 2022. This includes approximately 41 million tons of domestic use thermal coal, 11.5 million tons of domestic use metallurgical coal, 9 million tons of export thermal coal and 23 million tons of export metallurgical coal.
Last year, 83 percent of the state’s coal production came from underground mining while 17 percent came from surface mining.
“This number has shifted dramatically in the last couple of years,” Bostic said. “It was almost even, but starting in 2008 that percentage of surface production began to slip. That’s because the majority of power plants around the country that demanded southern West Virginia low-sulfur thermal coal were closed as a result of EPA regulatory actions.”
The pandemic also caused a decrease in coal production, lowering to just 69.3 million tons in 2020, Bostic explained, adding that while production has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, it is nowhere near where it should be.
“That, in and of itself, is a real tragedy,” Bostic noted. “Worldwide, the demand for energy is unbelievable. In countries and regions that have moved away from using coal as a resource have quickly learned, they can’t do without it.”
Bostic then discussed coal’s role in electricity prices and his thoughts on why bills are on the rise.
Although coal production is down, the price of it is not, he said.
As of July 2022, coal stockpiles at domestic utility plants have reached their “lowest levels ever,” since data tracking started in the 1960s, Bostic explained. At the same time, the price of U.S. thermal coal has reached “the highest prices they have ever been in the history of man burning black rocks,” hovering at just under $200 per ton.
Additionally, Bostic noted that following international trade disruptions in Australia, the world’s largest metallurgical coal supplier, China has become a “big part of our market” along with other countries which relied on that supply. As a result, export thermal coal prices have also reached an all-time high.
As of June 2022, the price for export thermal coal in the European market reached $389 per ton. The Newcastle (Asia) market price reached $412 per ton.
Bostic noted that these increases are a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the loss of $40 million tons of Russian coal being exported to Europe.
“So, Europe is scrambling to make up for that lost energy,” Bostic said. “The same is true for natural gas.”
What this means, Bostic continued, is that there is a “true energy shortage, not only in this country, but around the globe. and those prices are indicative of that.”
Although residents of West Virginia are somewhat “insulated” against price extremes due to long-term domestic coal contracts, natural gas does not have that same security, he said.
“Unlike coal, 90 percent of natural gas is sold not under long-term contract but the minute it is put into the power plant to be burned,” Bostic noted, adding that natural gas prices are continuing to increase rapidly.
According to data provided by Bostic, in January 2021, the average generation cost of natural gas was $3.20 per mbtu (Million British Thermal Units). As of June 2022, that price rose to $7.97 per mbtu.
In that same time period, while the price of natural gas more than doubled, the price of coal has remained mostly steady, he said.
“So, there is not a long-term contract mechanism, like coal, to insulate consumers from natural gas like there should be,” Bostic said. “What you have are electric utilities around the country that are trying to insulate their consumers from the energy shortage that are leaning on their coal-fired power plants to offset the high price of natural gas, but the problem we have run into as coal producers in the state of West Virginia, from a severance tax collection perspective, is we can’t get it out of the ground quickly enough. and if we do get it out of the ground, we can’t move it very effectively because of the supply chain disruptions that have affected the overall economy.”
Bostic further explained that the Amos, Mitchell, and Mountaineer coal-fired generation plants “ran out of coal.”
“They did not have enough coal on the ground to operate those units,” Bostic said. “So, you all, as ratepayers in the Appalachian Power system, who had invested for years to keep those big coal-fired power plants running and running at capacity to protect you from the shocks of the market, were deprived of that advantage because those plants ran out of coal.”
“We didn’t have enough supply available to meet their immediate needs on a spot-term basis,” Bostic continued. “It didn’t just happen here in West Virginia. It happened all across the country. That’s why, in addition to inflation, if you look nationally, electric bills are skyrocketing.”
Bostic concluded his presentation by stating that the looming rail strike would be devastating to the coal industry, since 70 percent of coal travels by rail.
“This is not isolated to a single carrier,” Bostic said. “If the rail strike becomes a reality, rail transport in this country will grind to a halt. and that would be as devastating as anything we have ever faced.”
Bostic noted that energy companies and coal producers are continuing their work to find solutions to keep energy bills down.
