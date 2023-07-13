West Virginia is taking steps to harness the $1.2 billion that’s coming available in federal broadband expansion investment.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be accompanied in West Virginia on Friday by Alan Davidson, the assistant secretary of Commerce for communications and information. He’s the guy who leads the federal office over the rollout of the big broadband expansion.
They’ll be meeting with representatives of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, which is laying the groundwork to ensure the money is used effectively.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/13/west-virginia-broadband-expansion-visit-by-federal-chief-dashboard-in-development-and-plans-for-summit/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.