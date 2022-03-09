A bill that would limit abortions to 15 weeks in West Virginia was still in committee in the Senate on Wednesday as the last day of this session looms.
Legislators have until Saturday to pass bills, which require three readings.
House Bill 4004 passed the House on Feb. 15 and was sent to the Senate but remained in the Health and Human Services Committee as of Wednesday evening without being sent to the Senate floor for first reading.
The bill mirrors legislation passed in Mississippi, and that case is now pending at the U.S. Supreme Court after the state was sued claiming it is a violation of Roe vs. Wade. That ruling allows abortions up to viability (can live outside mother), which is about 24 weeks.
Roe vs. Wade has been in effect since 1973 and has previously been upheld in various cases. But during arguments in the Mississippi case last month some members of the conservative-leaning court indicated at least a change in giving states more leeway or possibly ending Roe vs. Wade altogether and leaving it up to the states to decide.
Oral arguments have already been heard in the case, and the Supreme Court has indicated a decision will be rendered by June.
The outcome of that case may have a direct impact on any state bills passed, but other states are also enacting the more limited abortion legislation.
The bill passed the W.Va. House 81-18.
Another abortion bill, Senate Bill 94, called the Fetal Heartbeat Act, would have prohibited abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks after gestation. But that bill failed to advance out of committee at all.
A bill that passed the House and is also waiting in a Senate committee is House Bill 2972, which would allow adults to make booze for their own consumption, up to 50 gallons a year for each resident at least 21 years old.
The bill passed the House by a 74 to 22 vote and was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it remained as of Wednesday.
The bill would prohibit anyone from selling or offering for sale any of the “alcoholic liquor” they make, and the alcohol must be only for “personal or family use.” It also would limit the total amount that can be made in a year to 100 gallons per household.
House Bill 4071, the Public School Health Rights Act, would prohibit school systems from mandating masks for students and employees. It also passed the House and was sent to the Senate Education Committee.
On Tuesday, the Education Committee sent it to the Judiciary Committee with a recommendation to pass.
The bill would put the decision on masks in the hands of parents and employees.
The vote in the House was 80-16.
The House and the Senate passed bills to give state employees pay hikes, but the Senate is mulling a change made by the House.
Both bodies agreed to a 5 percent pay raise for state employees, including all teachers and school personnel, but the $2,550 pay hike for West Virginia state troopers was increased in the House version to $10,000.
The House passed the bill with the extra pay on Tuesday, and now the Senate must concur before it is sent to Gov. Jim Justice.
Other bills of interest did not advance this year.
A bill that would allow private school students to participate in athletic events or other extracurricular activities as a participant of the member public school died in committee.
Senate Bill 14 was introduced in the Senate and sent to the Education Committee but did not advance.
Another bill that failed to advance out of committee was Senate Bill 50, which would have allowed counties to implement a consumer sales tax of up to 1 percent in certain circumstances.
After it was introduced in the Senate, the bill was sent to the Government Organization Committee, where it died.
The same fate also fell on House Bill 15, which would have legalized cannabis for recreational use. After being introduced, it was sent to the Judiciary Committee but never made it out.
Senate Bill 236 would have required all eligible voters to vote in general elections, with possible penalties if they don’t.
That bill never advanced from the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senate Bill 134 also failed to advance from the Judiciary Committee.
That bill would have created felony offenses of aggravated cruelty to animals and malicious killing, torture, or mutilation of an animal.
This year’s legislative session ends at midnight on March 12.
