W.Va. among states preparing for Laura remnants

The emergency management division of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has taken steps in recent days to prepare the Mountain State for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Laura. The storm came ashore in Louisiana early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane. It had weakened to a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, but states in the projected path — including West Virginia — are still keeping a wary eye on associated rains through the weekend.
"We're going to start to see the remnants of Laura late Friday afternoon going into the early weekend," meteorologist Megan Kiebler, of the National Weather Service Charleston Bureau, told WV MetroNews on Wednesday. At the time, Kiebler told MetroNews the storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of West Virginia.
What’s left of Laura will push into West Virginia Friday night and be out of the region by Saturday afternoon, Meteorologist Dave Marsalek at the National Weather Service Bureau in Charleston told MetroNews of the fast-moving system.
“We need to expect a lot of rain and rises on area creeks, streams, and rivers," he said. "Right now it looks manageable for main stem rivers. We’re not looking for any issues yet, but a lot of it is going to depend on how much rainfall we get today (Thursday).”
According to a press release, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and its partners have prepared to respond to possible severe weather associated with the storm.
The state emergency operations center has expanded the scope of briefings it has been hosting while it remains on enhanced watch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the press release noted.
FEMA and the West Virginia National Guard have participated, along with other state agencies, county emergency management offices and such groups such as Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and the Red Cross. The State Resiliency Office and the National Weather Service have joined the briefings.
"Because of the possibility of severe weather for West Virginia due to Hurricane Laura, we've brought together our partner agencies and county emergency managers to be ready if response is needed," said Thom Kirk, acting director of the WVEMD. "At all times, WVEMD stands ready to provide all possible resources to protect the lives and property of all our citizens.
"In addition to our enhanced watch due to Covid-19, we continue our mission by coordinating the state's response efforts to severe weather or any other threat."
"Locally, we'll have everything ready to go as much as possible," said Kevin Walker, director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management.
