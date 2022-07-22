West Virginians are becoming increasingly concerned about rising food costs.
Many residents, especially those in rural areas, are already experiencing food insecurity. And, faced with a looming global food crisis, consumers are looking to state leadership to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable, quality food here at home.
In a recent op-ed, West Virginia Agricultural Commissioner Kent Leonhardt shared his ideas to help secure the local food supply, discussed the potential for a food shortage and called out state leadership for their “inaction” to be prepared.
Leonhardt, as well as Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, spoke with The Register-Herald to provide a deeper look into the state’s food situation.
According to Leonhardt, multiple stressors on the food system are creating “a perfect storm” for a statewide food shortage to occur.
Fuel costs have almost doubled and fertilizer prices have tripled, he explained. This increases input costs for farmers, who already have concerns about making a living.
To counter those costs, farmers must sell their product for the best price. Often, this means participation in a global market where the rise in demand generates a higher selling price. And when that happens, West Virginia products are moved out of the state leaving less at home.
Additionally, supply chain disruptions have led to cost increases for commodity foods such as meats, wheat, corn, soybeans and more.
“These items make up a lot of the food we eat, so anytime there is a disruption where costs go up, it makes it harder for the average citizen,” Leonhardt said. “Add in things like the Ukraine war, where the grain from that region provides 13 percent of the world’s calories – a disruption there is huge.”
He also noted that continued droughts in the American Midwest and around the world as well as issues getting food delivered to rural areas are simultaneously making the possibility of a food shortage that much worse.
The good news, he said, is that the United States grows about three times more food than its citizens consume. The bad news is that the majority of those products are being exported.
“Eighty-five percent of the meat supply in this country is controlled by four companies, and they are mostly held overseas,” Leonhardt said. “So, we are relying on foreign companies to manage our food supply. That doesn’t make me feel very comfortable.”
Leonhardt said he would like to see state leadership place an importance on supporting West Virginia producers so they may sell their products at home – providing them with the ability to make a living and providing all residents with fresh, affordable food while decreasing state reliance on the fragile global market.
To help make this happen, he has asked for increased funding for programs provided through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA).
First, Leonhardt has asked for $1 million to be allocated to the WV Grown Program, which promotes West Virginia foods and creates a reliable in-state market for producers.
“The farmer is not going to grow it unless he knows there is a market for it,” Leonhardt stated. “We have doubled farmers markets since I have been in office, but I have done all this with savings. My budget is essentially the same as it was in 2008, yet we continue to pour money into tourism left and right.”
While he added that funding tourism isn’t a “bad thing to do,” the state provided millions to the tourism budget but didn’t set aside funds for the WV Grown Program.
“I don’t think asking for $1 million in WV Grown is asking too much,” Leonhardt continued. “If we can grow it here and consume it here, we save an awful lot of money and energy.”
Second, he has asked for more enforcement of the Fresh Food Act. This law, passed in 2019, requires all state-funded programs (like schools and prisons) to source at least 5 percent of its food from West Virginia producers.
“I was given enforcement authority but no tools to do it. There is no penalty if they don’t. They are required to report to the Department of Agriculture, but they don’t do it,” Leonhardt said. “We have done everything we can, but those agencies are just buying the cheapest thing they can, although some are trying.”
He said that it would take at least two full-time employees in his department to provide enforcement to “start us down the road to greater resiliency within our food system, because if they have to buy it, then the farmer knows they have a market and they will grow it.”
Third, he has suggested that state leaders place money into the already established Agricultural Investment Fund created to conduct studies for agricultural projects.
“I got the fund established, we have a line on it, but they have never put any money into it,” Leonhardt said, adding that a large amount of funding isn’t needed, but it would be nice to have money available to recruit food businesses into West Virginia.
“West Virginia Agriculture is good health. It’s good health for our economy. It’s good health for our citizens and it’s good health for the environment,” Leonhardt said. “You can’t tell me another industry in West Virginia that can claim good health for all three things.”
From the Legislative side, Baldwin said that many of the state’s residents already face food shortages. This is due to living in what has been termed a food desert.
“The lack of access to fresh food on a daily basis for many of our rural communities troubles me every day,” Baldwin stated.
To help those who may not have access to fresh food through a nearby grocery store, Baldwin noted that some local providers, like Grant’s Supermarket and the Mountain Steer Meat Company, are stepping up to help fill in the gaps.
Additionally, he said that state leadership is looking at ways to ensure no one goes hungry due to lack of financial resources.
“The capital investments into our food pantries using Covid funds was a significant step forward,” Baldwin said. “We still need to strengthen our summer feeding programs so they are available for all children and we need to increase the SNAP Stretch amounts so families can get fresh produce while simultaneously supporting local farmers.”
Addressing the ideas of Commissioner Leonhardt, Baldwin stated that the WV Grown Program is a great idea for marketing West Virginia products and has “tremendous potential for agriculture, tourism and economic development.”
He also noted that the reason tourism funds have increased significantly is because those in that department have “presented a specific plan and shown tremendous results.”
As for the Fresh Food Act, Baldwin said that it is “not being enforced by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.”
“I have written to them several times about this,” Baldwin continued. “West Virginia farmers could be reaping much better benefits right now if it were being enforced at jails, schools, colleges, etc. If the WVDA needs personnel to do that, I am all ears. At the same time, they need to show results for our West Virginia farmers with the law that’s on the books.”
Lastly, Baldwin stated that he has a major concern in regard to food safety.
“The WVDA’s facilities are in serious disrepair and need to be replaced. I fully support using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to construct new state labs for WVDA to protect food security here in West Virginia and expect that process to begin later this year,” Baldwin said.
He added that agriculture is the “biggest segment of the West Virginia economy” that isn’t discussed enough.
“There are more cows and chickens in my district than people,” Baldwin noted. “Agriculture is important not only to our bodies, but also our wallets. We are primed for huge growth in the agricultural sector right now, if we play it smart. West Virginia agriculture has the potential to feed our people, without having to rely on the global supply chain so much, while also taking advantage of the tourism economy and the growing desire for Appalachian foods.”
Leonhardt concluded his discussions with The Register-Herald by stating that people never think about a food crisis, until one is facing them.
“I am doing everything in my power to prevent that.”
