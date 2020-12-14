A group of volunteers met at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley on Friday to wrap Christmas gifts that were donated to students at Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley Stratton Middle School, Academy of Careers and Technology and Stratton, Mabscott and Beckley elementary schools, Raleigh Schools Federal Programs Jami Hughes reported.
Six students, called Student Success Liaisons, collected the donated gifts within the five schools as part of the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. CIS is funded with a grant from the West Virginia Department of Education.
"These liaisons work to help remove the barriers to success for students, inside and outside of the classroom," Hughes reported. "Since Covid-19 impacted our area, our Student Success Liaisons have risen to intensify the support for students."
She said the liaisons have delivered meals, helped with academics, encouraged school attendance and provided a number of other services.
On Friday, the students met at MBC with Erin Boyd and other MBC members to wrap the donated gifts.