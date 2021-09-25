Often working behind the scenes and away from the public eye, staff at Beckley VA Medical Center say their volunteers play a vital part in providing care to veterans who seek out services at the hospital.
However, since the start of the Covid pandemic, Brie Lehew, the chief volunteer service officer at the VA, said their volunteer numbers have declined by more than half.
“Some people are afraid of contracting Covid because we are in a hospital,” she said, “and most of our volunteers tend to be older so they have more health risks. It’s also hard getting people just to volunteer and come in.”
At the start of the pandemic last year, Lehew said they weren’t allowing any visitors or volunteers for a time. The responsibility of carrying out volunteer duties fell to her and her staff.
“When we shut down escort services, that left us doing the work of the volunteers,” she said. “I monitor my steps each day. I was walking 18,000 steps a day and some days even over 20,000 steps. It is unbelievable the amount of work the volunteers do for us in the hospital.”
While the number of active volunteers has gone from 462 to now just over 100, Lehew said the need for them is greater now more than ever especially since the reimplementation of visitor restrictions due to Covid safety protocols.
Lehew said anyone, no matter their ability, can volunteer. All they need is the desire.
Volunteers at the VA do everything from driving patients to the VA to greeting them when they enter the doors and escorting them to and from appointments.
Lehaw said even if someone can’t make it to the VA, they have volunteers who are part of their Compassionate Contact Corps who call and check in on veterans who may be alone or without any close family members or friends.
“There are so many volunteer opportunities,” she said. “There is a place for everyone who wants to volunteer.”
Lehaw said volunteers also go a long way in putting veterans at ease when they have to come to the VA. She added that roughly 75 percent of their volunteers are also veterans, so they know exactly what the patient might be feeling or thinking.
Bob McGraw and Jim Halsey, both veterans, have been volunteering at the VA for the past 12 years.
On one recent day, the pair worked with a handful of other volunteers, escorting patients around the hospital.
They worked out of a small office, and various departments around the hospital would call in requesting a volunteer escort.
Halsey would answer these calls and write down the name of the patient who needed escorted and where the patient needed to go.
For one particular call, McGraw was dispatched to one of the lower floors to escort a patient to the audiology department.
The patient he escorted was Ureal Allen, who wore a Purple Heart recipient hat. While Allen walked with the assistance of a cane, he also placed a hand on McGraw’s shoulder to steady himself as they walked.
The pair made friendly banter. The exchange lasted for maybe five minutes, ending when they reached the correct doctor’s office.
"I'm happy to do it," McGraw said. "Maybe one day I'll be the one in need of an escort."
Lehew said the reason for this escort was because Allen has Alzheimer's and would not have been able to make it to his appointment on his own.
“That gentleman’s family member will probably be waiting out in the parking lot and it just gives them peace of mind when they’re taken from point A to point B,” she said. “It’s a relief for the families knowing that their loved one will not be alone in here.”
Halsey said volunteering for him is almost like a form of therapy.
“If you have been in the service, it’s like a brotherhood, and if I can help my brother or sister get to an appointment, it just makes me feel good,” he said. “If I can bring a smile to somebody’s face today, then that’s made my day and I’ve helped somebody.”
Another vital volunteer program at the VA is the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Drive Network program, which picks up veterans from their homes and drives them, whenever necessary, to the VA.
Lehew said they provide transportation to veterans in 11 counties in southern West Virginia. She added that 10 percent, or roughly 1,300 of the veterans they serve, rely on the program.
An estimated 20,000 miles are driven a month for an average of 500 veterans, many of whom live in rural areas without other transportation options.
Barry McCoy has served as a volunteer driver for the past few years. Also a veteran and a retired electrician, McCoy said he sees this as his way to give back.
“It’s a good thing,” he said. “These fellows, a lot of them are down on their luck and if it weren’t for us, a lot of them could not get to the hospital. It’s a necessary service. I’m retired, and if I can give a day or two a week to help these guys out, I’d be happy to do it.”
Lehew, a veteran who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, said she is grateful to anyone who would choose to volunteer at the VA.
“As a receiver of these services myself, I am eternally thankful to them,” she said. “I know when I come in here as a patient, I’ll usually have a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach, but then to see a (volunteer) ambassador smiling and greeting me when I walk in, it will put me at ease.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556.