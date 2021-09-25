Dozens of volunteers assisted with trail maintenance, facility improvement and litter cleanup Saturday at Grandview, which is part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as part of National Public Lands Day.
Josh Jones, VISTA development coordinator with Stewards Individual Placements, a partner of the event, said the day was not only about celebrating the new national park status for New Rover Gorge, but also reminds people that it takes work to preserve a park this beautiful.
“Especially in West Virginia ... one thing that we hang our hat on is our natural beauty, and it’s good to show this off,” Jones said. “But it takes work to make sure (the park) is enjoyable for visitors, tourists and also for the residents of West Virginia who come and use it.”
Jones said similar volunteer events took place across the country Saturday at national, state and local parks as part of National Public Lands Day.
Before heading off to work throughout the park, volunteers heard from Cory Lilly, Beckley’s new outdoor recreation development specialist, about the importance of public land on a national as well as a local level.
Lilly was hired in August and has been tasked with expanding the Piney Gorge trail system to the national park at the bottom of Batoff Mountain.
National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 for the purpose of celebrating the connection between people and green space in their community, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.
It is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September and is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the United States.
The event was in partnership with Conservation Legacy programs, Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.