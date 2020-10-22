The Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) is looking for volunteers to come out Friday and help on a community park project near Rhodell.
RAIL, a nonprofit corporation registered in West Virginia, is the group that created the Mullins Opportunity Center (MOC), which is in the former Mullins Grade School building in Wyoming County.
Now, RAIL is developing a community park that will offer fishing and recreation. The site is at the point where Tommy Creek and Winding Gulf Branch come together, Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry said Monday.
The park could be the first site along the Guyandotte River Water Trail to offer a launch for kayaks and canoes, he added.
RAIL President Dewy Houck said Wednesday that RAIL is working on the 160-mile trail project in stages. The Friday work project at Tommy Creek and Winding Gulf is Mile Post 0 on the trail.
"It's usable, now," he said of the park. "Last October, we had a group that came in from William and Mary College, and they did some work on it, and actually they put kayaks in there."
RAIL created a similar kayak launch at a roadside park in New Richmond that also offers picnic tables and a walking trail.
“RAIL has a reputation for turning a sow’s ear into a silk purse,” Houck said.
Quesenberry urged volunteers to call the Mullins Opportunity Center at 304-294-6188 for more information on the work that will happen Friday around 8 a.m.
Houck said volunteers will work for eight to 10 hours. On Wednesday, he said, about 15 people had volunteered to be present for the Friday project, including people from West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Raleigh Commission and Sen. Bugs Stover, who is on the RAIL board of directors.
RAIL will provide lunch for workers.