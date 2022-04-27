Autism Health and the non-profit The Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism will be hoisting Volleyball 4 Autism tournament at memorial Baptist Church, 1405 S. Kanawha, Beckley, on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event will begin with a moment of silence remembering Tre’ Shaun Brown.
The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care and the Beckley Police Department will compete in a battle for the net challenge.
Teams can register for the event at the door for $150. The event will have two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience.
Admission for the event is $2. A raffle and silent auction will also be held during the event to help raise funds for The Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism, and concessions will be available. One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a new student who applies to New River CTC during the event.