Visit Southern WV hands out passes, attracts online traffic promoting local get-aways

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Covid-19 has hit the travel and tourism industry, key components of the southern West Virginia economy.
Across the country, travel and tourism businesses of all types and sizes have been affected, including local shops, restaurants and attractions.
But people are planning to travel once they feel it is safe to do so. Research shows that people are dreaming about future vacations. However, these vacations will look very different as responsible travelers are looking to stay closer to home. Drivable destinations with outdoor opportunities and small crowds will be appealing.
Visit Southern West Virginia recently completed a 30-day campaign, The Golden Ticket giveaway, encouraging the planning of travel to the nine counties it represents.
A total of five Golden Ticket Trip Passes were awarded along with 25 gift passes where the winner will be mailed a southern West Virginia keepsake. During that 30-day timespan, visitwv.com received more than 45,000 visitors and received more than 4,000 requests for information including 3,000 guide requests and Golden Ticket entries. Winners were selected using an online random number generator.
“This campaign gave us the ability to keep southern West Virginia in front of future visitors searching for something new, something close by and something outdoors,” said Lisa Strader, executive director, Visit Southern West Virginia.
Visit Southern West Virginia promotes nine counties in Southern West Virginia: Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, McDowell, Nicholas, Wyoming and Summers. The major cities are Beckley, Hinton, Fayetteville, Summersville, Lewisburg, Pineville, Union, Princeton and Bluefield.