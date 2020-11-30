The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy, and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting seven virtual town hall meetings to allow residents to review and provide comment on the 2021 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.
Virtual meetings will be on the following dates. Each meeting will focus on a section of the plan:
Section 1 - Prevention: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 2 - Community Engagement and Supports: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 3 - Health Systems: Thursday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 4 - Treatment, Recovery and Research: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 5 - Court Systems and Justice-Involved Populations: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 6 - Law Enforcement: Thursday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Section 7 - Public Education: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required.
Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted electronically during one of the seven public meetings. Comments should be received by Dec. 18 through the registration page.