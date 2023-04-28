CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, May 3, from noon to 3 p.m.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
“We’ve seen approximately 5,050 jobs posted since October and have helped facilitate nearly 3,700 conversations between West Virginia job seekers and employers,” said James Bailey, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Go to https://app.premiervirtual.com/events/4c2a2801-c7dd-4c91-8fdd-9a016e93dda2/monthly-statewide-virtual-job-fair-may-2023/attendee to register as a job seeker for the May 3 Statewide Virtual Job Fair.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.