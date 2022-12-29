charleston, w.va. — WorkForce West Virginia will host a virtual job fair for employers and job seekers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from noon — 3 p.m.
Job seekers can speak with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services and many others.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
