Virtual Bridge Day planned for Oct. 17

In 2001, when Bridge Day was canceled in the aftermath of terrorist attacks on the United States of America, a replacement Spirit of Bridge Day event sprang up in downtown Fayetteville.
Fast forward 19 years, and another way to celebrate the absence of the state's largest one-day festival is necessary. The platform this time around will be the vast information superhighway.
On July 8, the Bridge Day Commission announced the cancellation of Bridge Day 2020, citing health and safety concerns from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event would have been held on Saturday, Oct. 17.
In its place this year, the commission will instead present Virtual Bridge Day 2020 on Oct. 17.
Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB and chair of the Bridge Day Commission, says the Virtual Bridge Day event will unfold on Facebook during the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. time frame normally associated with Bridge Day on the third Saturday in October. There is also an event page dedicated to Virtual Bridge Day on officialbridgeday.com.
"It's going to be a great day to celebrate the spirit of Bridge Day virtually," said Sullivan. "From 9 to 3, there will be social posts all day long and every hour they'll be doing giveaways (including jewelry, shirts, dining certificates, shirts, Bridge Day and New River Gorge gifts)."
In addition to social media posts being encouraged from individuals, the virtual offerings will also include video interviews via Fayetteville-based Digital Relativity, historical information, tourism information, details on the bridge itself and the New River Gorge area, the National Park Service, water rescue and other aspects of the massive annual undertaking. "All the moving parts of Bridge Day are going to be involved," said Sullivan.
The Saturday event will be staged "so that people can interact with the posts, share memories of Bridge Day, they can share photos, they can share whatever they want about their memories of coming to Bridge Day and what they love about Bridge Day," she said. "I hope that people participate and they at least watch the video interviews so they can get a perspective of all of the players of Bridge Day and some of the historical aspects of what goes into making the event so successful."
Sullivan says social media activity to promote the big day will see a slow buildup beginning Oct. 1. "The Wednesday before Bridge Day would have happened, we'll start doing some promotions and Facebook posts leading up to the main event," she said.
On Oct. 17, six giveaway packages, as well as a raffle for a "big package" grand prize, will occur. The grand prize will be centered on a visit to the New River Gorge area which can be used any time before Bridge Day 2021.
The virtual raffle will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, although registration is now being accepted. Cost will be $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. that day. For more information or to register for the raffle, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.
Proceeds will be utilized to support Bridge Day 2021.
Adventures on the Gorge, Appalachian Power and Crosier's Inc. are sponsors for Virtual Bridge Day. For more on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/bridgedaywv/ or www.officialbridgeday.com.
"The virtual stuff is going to be fun, and hopefully will help people keep the memory of Bridge Day alive this year," said Sullivan. "We're excited that we're able to do something to celebrate Bridge Day."
Numerous opportunities are still available to explore the New River Gorge region this fall, Sullivan noted, but "we just won't be able to do our regional signature event, unfortunately."
She said the chamber/CVB office has received phone calls from people asking if they can still make a trip to southern West Virginia that weekend. "Of course, they can still visit Bridge Day weekend," Sullivan said. "We give them other options (scenic tours, numerous recreational activities, etc.). There's still some interest in visiting that weekend, just because it is Bridge Day weekend and people have that family tradition of coming to the area on the third Saturday of October."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe