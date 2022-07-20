The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs and the State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) launched a Virtual Access Site (VAS) at the Ronceverte benefits office this week.
The office is the third location to launch a VAS, which offers veterans and claimants a comfortable, private space equipped with internet access and the assistance needed to meet virtually with regional staff via a secure video connection.
“Many Veterans in West Virginia live in rural areas and have limited internet access at home, said said Linda Parker, Director of the regional office. “This service provides an opportunity for those veterans to meet ‘face to face’ with our staff, regardless of where they live and without them having to make a trip to Huntington”
Veterans and claimants can visit the Ronceverte benefits office at 30 Red Oaks Shopping Center in Ronceverte.
