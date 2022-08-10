James Quesenberry, 28, of Dublin, Va., was sentenced Tuesday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.
Quesenberry must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Quesenberry traveled from Virginia to St. Albans, West Virginia, on December 21, 2021, in order to meet a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, including sexual intercourse. He also sent the purported minor videos of himself masturbating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.