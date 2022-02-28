A Virginia man is facing extradition from Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department received notification on Feb. 27 from the Purcellville Police Department in Loudon County, Virginia, asking for their help in locating a wanted fugitive.
The man, Harold D. Ayers Jr., of Hamilton, Va., was reported to be in the Meadow Bridge area, Fridley said.
Deputies located the 25-year-old, wanted for felony offenses of possession of a controlled substance, and transported him to the Southern Regional Jail. He remains at SRJ on no bond awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.