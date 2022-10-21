Violinist, singer, songwriter blends a quirky yet melodic style

Lewisburg — Singer/songwriter and virtuoso violinist Deni Bonet brings her quirky, melodic, and fun folk-rock styles to Carnegie Hall’s Second Stage Series in the Hamilton Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
For years, Bonet has been honing her craft as a violinist, singer, songwriter, and performer. Her style ranges from pop to roots-rock to new folk. Although classically trained, Deni quit the classical world because she hated having to wear black and sit still.
She has a stellar resume, having performed, and recorded with, to name a few, Cyndi Lauper, R.E.M. and Sarah McLachlan. Her previous appearances include four sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, NPR’s Mountain Stage, The Great Wall of China, the United Nations, and the White House for President Barack Obama.
For the past several years, Bonet has been touring the U.S. and Europe headlining festivals, performing arts centers, clubs, colleges, and concert halls soloing with symphonies. Her music has been featured on HBO, NBC, American Airlines, and several films.
She was recently awarded a grant through the Arts Envoy Program of the U.S. government to spend a month on a residency in Africa teaching violin, songwriting, and rock ’n' roll at a music college in Zanzibar.
Bonet has released several CDs of her own original music, including the critically acclaimed "Bright Shiny Objects” on Zip Records/Sony-RED. She is putting the finishing touches on a new album that will be released in early 2023.
Chris Flynn will join Bonet on stage. Flynn is a guitarist and singer who has accompanied Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ronnie Spector and Dennis Dunaway (Alice Cooper) along with Simon Kirke (Free, Bad Company), Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Garland Jeffreys, Willie Nile, and others.
He has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and served for many years as the musical director of the All-Star Irish Rock Revue in New York City featuring Irish luminaries such as Cait O’Riordan (The Pogues), Joanie Madden (Cherish The Ladies), and raconteurs Alphie and Malachy McCourt. He has been performing and touring with Deni Bonet for the past four years.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling 304-645-7917, or stopping by 611 Church St., Lewisburg. The preshow reception is free. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
