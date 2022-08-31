“I think today was just tremendous,” Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White told The Register-Herald after a press conference on Wednesday to announce more than $50 million in infrastructure funding.
White was joined by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice at the water treatment plant in Caldwell to announce that the City of Lewisburg has received $52.7 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the purpose of upgrading the facility.
White began the press conference by saying, “We have waited a long time for this day to be realized,” before acknowledging the governor’s contributions to the effort.
“Since he took office, West Virginia has been on a rocketship ride – as he likes to call it,” White told those in attendance. “And we are seeing that prosperity right here in Lewisburg. We have the fortunate problem that our infrastructure can’t keep up with this (City of Lewisburg’s) growth. That’s why this project is so important.”
White further explained that not only has Justice been supportive of the water plant project since its inception, but he was also instrumental in securing $7.7 million to cover “the shortfalls to get this project moving.”
“He’s (Justice) the real reason we are able to celebrate complete funding for this project today,” White added, before welcoming the governor to the podium.
“We’ve got an incredible secretary and senator with us today,” Justice began. “Mayor White and Misty Hill, (Lewisburg) city manager, and lots of other folks who have been really instrumental in this whole thing.”
Justice then told the crowd to “look around” before asking, “Is there a place on this planet any more beautiful than where you are right now?”
“But for God’s sake, we’ve got to have water,” Justice continued. “And we’ve got to have dependable water. But this (water plant project) absolutely will be a springboard like you can’t imagine, and I thank every last one of you. Nobody is more proud to be here with you today than me.”
Next to speak was Manchin, who told attendees, “It’s like the governor had said – this is a team effort. And when you think about the commitment the USDA has made right here – this is the largest project ever in the state of West Virginia.”
Manchin explained that the USDA is providing the City of Lewisburg with nearly $53 million in grants and loans for the installation of a raw water intake structure and two additional water storage tanks. The project also calls for approximately six miles of water distribution lines to be replaced.
“This is much needed,” Manchin added. “The growth is here, the demand is here, the need is here. The bottom line is we have a plant that’s outdated. It’s lived its useful life. It's needed to be replaced for a long time, and finally that time has come.”
Manchin then spoke of his long friendship with Secretary Vilsack, saying, “Tom Vilsack and I were governors together. He was in the great state of Iowa, and I, of course, was privileged and honored to lead the great state of West Virginia.”
“(As secretary of the USDA) Tom got it early – that understanding that if you don’t keep rural America alive, you don’t keep America alive,” Manchin said. “What we do is we develop. This (water plant project) is going to be something great for all of us for many years to come. It’s going to help this entire area grow like you’ve never seen before.”
At the conclusion of his remarks, Manchin asked those in attendance to give a West Virginia welcome to his friend Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Vilsack began by praising Manchin, saying, “Because of his (Manchin’s) individual work, rural America has never had a greater opportunity than it does today. The combination of his work – which resulted in the American Rescue Plan – is enabling us to transform our food system. The infrastructure law is going to connect all of rural America to high-speed internet, and it's going to improve our transportation system so we can remain competitive. None of that would have happened without Joe Manchin.
“So when the senator says, ‘Hey, I want you to come to West Virginia,’” Vilsack added, while putting his hands up in mock defeat. “You know, it’s not the simplest thing for a guy that’s born and raised in Pittsburgh to come to West Virginia this week.”
Vilsack’s subtle reference to Thursday’s “Backyard Brawl” WVU vs. Pittsburgh football game was met with laughter from the crowd.
“I asked the governor who was going to win, and he looked at me like I was crazy,” Vilsack noted. “But really, I’m here for two reasons. One, out of enormous respect for Senator Manchin and for Gayle (Manchin), who happens to chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. And also, because we’re in the business of investing in rural places, rural people, and small towns. We know that the value system in this country is directly linked to those small communities.
“And as the governor indicated – you’ve got to have water,” Vilsack added. “So the Department of Agriculture is happy to invest $52 million in this project, because we understand and appreciate that over 6,000 residents are going to benefit.”
At the conclusion of the press conference, Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher praised Director of Public Works Tony Legg, Chief Plant Operator Randy Johnson, and the rest of the staff at the Lewisburg Public Works Department.
“These people have worked tirelessly to make sure the plant has run as smoothly as possible,” Tincher told The Register-Herald. “The plant has been running at maximum capacity to keep people supplied with water. And that’s not only important in Lewisburg – there are many customers located in central Greenbrier, as well.”
Tincher’s sentiment was echoed by W.Va. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who said, “This isn’t just about Lewisburg. Mayor White’s water project benefits the entire region. Our farmers, businesses, schools, health care and homes all benefit from improved water quality and capacity.”
“It’s a beautiful day for Lewisburg and the state of West Virginia,” White concluded. “We’re hoping to do a groundbreaking in a couple of weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.