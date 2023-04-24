Once again, Heart of God Ministries opened its hearts and hands to the communities of East Beckley still reeling from the loss of life that occurred over the past week in three different shootings across the city.
As the crowd gathered for a vigil at the church on South Kanawha Street and "Amazing Grace" was sung, prayers of hope, peace, and unification filled the cool evening air.
It included prayers for the mayor, Beckley’s leadership, and its schools.
And prayers for the families impacted by the acts of violence.
Frank Williams, a deacon for Heart of God Ministries, described it like this:
“The other night the wife and I were in bed, and I thought we were in Viet Nam. I’ve never heard so many shots in my life. It scared me half to death. It was frightening.”
Williams reminded the crowd to pray.
“Can you imagine that young boy seeing his father get killed with his own eyes?” he asked the crowd. “That boy needs help now.”
On Thursday night, Malique Medley, 30, of Beckley was gunned down on Scott Avenue while riding in the front passenger seat of his car with his two children, a 1-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, in the back seat.
Damon Hamby, co-pastor of Mount Vernon Church in Lanark, recounted the biblical story of Cain and Abel.
“He murdered his own brother,” tells Hamby. “He perceived that his current condition was less desirable than his brother's and he envied him. Here we are 6,000 years later in 2023 where brother is killing brother because of envy, jealousy, enmity, and animosity.
“And yes, it will take more than prayer. But whatever the solution and strategy, it better start with prayer, it better be saturated with prayer, and it had better be sealed with prayer."
Hamby said a murderous spirit is covering Beckley.
“It is preying on the hopeless and the desperate,” he said.
“When our boys feel lost, and they feel unloved, and they feel reckless and unresponsible for their lives, it is easy for a spirit that is both homicidal and suicidal to infect them,” he said.
“We need to rebuild the home by reaffirming and reestablishing and encouraging godly marriage.
“Because what we are witnessing in East Park and elsewhere is broken homes going wild.”
Hamby called upon the crowd, “Let’s rebuild our families.”
Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock, who represents Ward 5, shared that Heart of God Ministries is working to bring some of the mothers together who have been involved in the gun violence.
“I’m hoping and praying that we will bring hope in a hopeless situation and let people know that love is the only thing that will be able to destroy hate,” said Bullock.
"We’re hoping that several of the members will start attending church here at Heart of God Ministries. Because it’s all about getting to know Jesus Christ. That is the only way that we are going to be able to conquer a lot of the evil in the world is to focus on Jesus Christ and learn about the love that he had for people."
Bullock encouraged the crowd, “In the midst of hate, let’s continue to spread love."
Mount Vernon Co-Pastor Brian Kiko Wallington said that while it was good to gather, the community also needed to actively go out in the community to impact change.
“Until we go to the place where it is happening, until we stretch out from among the walls and go into the neighborhoods where the things are happening, then we will see true change,” said Wallington.
“When we go into the neighborhood, then you will see change come. A change is going to come.”
Pastor Gregory Claytor of New Hope Baptist Church also grew up in the neighborhood around East Beckley, a predominantly Black part of the city.
“We are standing together in unity, as brothers and sisters, Blacks and Whites and Asians, we’ve got to stand together in the name of the Lord.”
Bishop Fred T. Simms of Heart of God Ministries reminded those present that every soul is important.
“I’m so glad that you showed up to show your concern about community leaders and all our families,” Simms said. "There are many families that are hurting. There are many families that are disappointed. A lot of us are confused. A lot of us have had sleepless nights. But we are here tonight for one reason. We care.
“We need you,” Simms told the crowd. "You’re here because you care. You care about the families that are hurting. You care about your community, and we say we care about you. It’s my prayer that when this is over, it must continue.
“It is my prayer we show up at city council meetings and board of education meetings. It is my prayer that God will grant us the wisdom and knowledge that we will be able to communicate at whatever level that we need to communicate. We need to reach hearts and souls."
Simms continued, “I’m a firm believer that people like you that show up and care and reach out and make a difference in one life, encourage one soul, and let someone know they can overcome, and that violence is not the way.”
