The men, women and children who died as a result of domestic violence within the last year in West Virginia were honored during a candlelight vigil hosted Tuesday by Advocating a Way for Adult and Youth at Gates Supply in Beckley.
During the ceremony, each of the victims' names as well as how they died were spoken aloud while an AWAY staff member lit a small plastic candle and placed it on a table.
“It’s a very stark reminder of what domestic violence and sexual assault – what these things can lead to,” said Erin Stone, the assistant executive director of AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center.
Stone said the vigil is held annually during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and is meant to honor the victims who have died as well as show others currently facing situations of domestic violence that they are not alone, and that help is available.
“This is kind of the worst-case scenario and hopefully through this process of remembering, we hope it does bring awareness to what we do and why it’s so important that we’re here doing what we do,” she said.
During the vigil, AWAY staff also presented Incite Hope Awards to recognize those who are advocates from AWAY and aid those seeking its services.
This year’s Raleigh County awardees are Stephanie Justice Redden, Crab Orchard Pharmacy, Terry Phillips and Dee Dawana Sizemore.
“We have a huge community behind us and unfortunately we can’t honor everybody but we’re excited that we get to focus in on the few that have really helped this past year and have really made a huge impact,” Stone said.
Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield also spoke at the vigil as a guest speaker.
A similar candlelight vigil for Fayette County is set for noon Wednesday at the Fayette County Memorial Building.
There will also be a candlelight vigil in Nicholas County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Pavilion on North Broad Street in downtown Summersville.
The vigils will also be streamed on AWAY’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wrcwv.
AWAY has outreach offices in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties.
Services for victims of domestic and sexual violence offered through AWAY are free and confidential and available 24/7 through its hotline, 304-255-2559.
People can also reach out to AWAY through its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
For more information about AWAY go to awaywv.org.