wheeling (AP) — Fifty years ago this month, Ron Woloshan was sitting atop a tank in Cambodia when he learned of the Kent State shooting in Ohio that killed four students.
The news came a week after he had written a letter to his father, noting the college students back home who were protesting the Vietnam War. In his letter, he said he was doing the right thing by serving. He wrote that he was 24 going on 40 and that he was “an old man compared to the teenagers around me.”
“I scribbled that letter several days before we received the news in the Stars & Stripes military newspaper, usually coming a week late in the field, of the Kent State shootings on May 4th … right after I had just mentioned in my letter those crazy kids demonstrating back home,” Woloshan said.
Woloshan was in Vietnam from July 1968 to July 1970 — his first 20 months with the 1st Infantry Division in the Michelin Rubber Plantation and the last four months with the 25th Infantry Division in Cambodia.
“I got to experience and see much more of Vietnam and Cambodia than most since my ‘responsibility’ as a communications chief/observer moved me about a good bit. That experience included how much the women and children of a war theater endure and suffer … the real heroes in a war,” said Woloshan, now 73.
After his discharge, he bought a car and spent a year traveling the U.S., visiting veteran friends and sleeping on beaches.
When his money ran out, Woloshan came back to the Ohio Valley, finished his college work and got a job with Pittsburgh Steel. He moved to Wheeling after the Wheeling-Pitt merger in 1971. Through his work, he met his wife, Marcie. They have lived in Wheeling for 50 years. They raised three children and have six grandchildren.
He later worked for IBM, selling and managing/migrating large operational and business functions to India, China, Southeast Asia and South America. After semi-retiring, he and Marcie visited more than 75 countries, including Vietnam. He was in awe of the changes there.
In 1992 he took his oldest son on a college visit to Kent State.
“As we awaited our tour facilitator, I asked several people at the admissions desk where the Kent State ‘massacre’ occurred. None at the desk knew, but they found one ‘older lady’ who had been at the school during the demonstrations,” Woloshan recalled. “She came up and was so polite, asking why the interest, and I shared my story. She directed us to what was then a very remote and unused part of the campus.”
He found a small brass memorial covered by bushes that told of May 4, 1970. “Adjacent to and just behind the brass memorial was a fenced-in area the size of a little league field. Gently sloping hillside covered the perimeter and it was easy to see how intimidating a thousand-plus students would be to 60 National Guardsmen, most who had never fired a weapon before. Why their general had them locked and loaded with the safety off was beyond comprehension for me.”
The visit to Kent State and again to Vietnam in peacetime proved cathartic. Recently Woloshan began writing his autobiography and shared wartime memories and thoughts with 24 longtime friends and veterans. He heard back from 22 of them.
“One thing is for certain, I see things a bit differently now than when I penned that letter. I was most certainly wrong in my assessment that ‘we were doing the right thing.”’