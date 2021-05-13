After an unprecedented year for businesses, hope is on the horizon in Beckley.
That's the message that Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce has released with Chamberflix, a unique series of short videos that offers everyone a look at how local business owners managed to thrive during the Covid pandemic.
The Chamber will debut the series to the public on Friday at noon at chamberflix.com, Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini reported.
"I'm here to tell you about an event that you don't have to be dressed up for," Rotellini said in the Chamberflix promo. "It's a video series that we've put together to feature our 100th year award recipients.
"Lots of folks missed seeing who they are, because of Covid. We weren't able to get out."
Produced by Cucumber and Company and scripted and filmed by local artists, Chamberflix celebrates the spirit of Beckley by highlighting local honorees and diverse businesses on a virtual platform that the public may enjoy from home.
The guest speaker will be Los Angeles designer and Beckley native Ripley Rader, and the video series features award recipients Jeff Miller (Young Business Under 40), Kacy Korczyk (Small Business of the Year), Jana Haga (Volunteer of the Year) and Shawn Ball, owner of L&S Toyota and recipient of the prestigious Service Leader of the Year award.
Rader's design house launched Look Good Do Good Masks. For every sequin and chambray mask purchased, Rader donated two masks to at-risk patients and essential workers in need.
Prior to launching her Ripley Rader fashion brand in California, Rader had graduated from New York University (NYU) in Manhattan and started her career in musical theater in the city, she said in her cameo.
"Much of my identity comes from being part of this community, and I'm deeply grateful for the support you've shown me my entire life and, specifically, this past year," said Rader, who is the daughter of Meg Rader of Beckley. "Many of you probably remember me running around my parent's store or doing high kicks and singing with Mr. (Jerry) Rose onstage.
"I've never been afraid of the limelight, and I believe the support you've given me, along with my family, has given me the confidence to take the leaps I have in my life."
Miller thanked his parents, Terry and Donna Miller of Daniels, for instilling a deep sense of community in him at a young age. Miller is executive director of the Parkways Authority, which oversees the West Virginia Turnpike.
"This award means so much to me," said Miller. "The group of individuals that were nominated were so well-deserved.
"To be able to be recognized by my peers is truly such an honor."
Korcyzk, who won the Small Business of the Year award, brought sports acupuncture to her hometown, along with hyperbaric oxygen therapy and massage therapy at On Point Health and Wellness on Mallard Court.
"I wanted to bring something that I couldn't get when I was younger in Beckley," Korczyk explained in her video. "I was extremely grateful to have been thought of for this award.
"I sometimes forget to just pause and look around. I've created something pretty special in Beckley, and I'm super happy to be here and just be able to do what I do."
Volunteer of the Year Jane Haga has beautified more than two dozen green spaces in Beckley over the past 25 years, serving as president of the Beckley Beautification Committee. She weed-eats and cleans up landscaping around the city. Her efforts led to the relighting of the Flame of Freedom in Shoemaker Square.
"I grew up doing projects and volunteering and just doing things," Haga said in her video. "And I love having Beckley being beautiful.
"People walk by and say, 'It's beautiful,' and that's why we're doing it, so we can enjoy it."
Shawn Ball received the prestigious Community Leadership Award, which is given to the business owner who most positively impacted the community.
Ball, owner of L&S Toyota, grew his business from one to three locations.
For years, Ball has organized events and given away money to support nonprofits in the community. He has supported United Way of Southern West Virginia and a diverse array of other charities.
"When you turn the news on or you hear people come in and give you their story, you have an obligation to help them," said Ball. "At the end of the day, that's it.
"I want to thank Michelle and the Chamber for choosing me for the Community Leadership Award.
"It's an honor," he said. "I'm very appreciative of it, and I'm very humbled by it."
Businesses and organizations featured in the video series are Chick-Fil-A, The City of Beckley, Cucumber and Company, Beckley ARH Hospital, Access Health, Beckley Water Company, Cabins at Pine Haven, Phillips Global, Raleigh County Board of Education and Tamarack Marketplace.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold addressed the pandemic in a video.
"We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said the mayor, "and Beckley is poised to be involved in very dramatic steps in downtown revitalization."
The series will premiere at noon Friday on www.chamberflix.com