A Victor man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In the nighttime hours of Jan. 23, deputies received notice from Plateau Medical Center of a domestic situation that occurred in the area of Saturday Road in Victor. The victim was in the emergency room for treatment.
Upon arrival at the hospital, deputies spoke with the victim who stated he and his stepson got into an argument over cigarettes when the stepson pulled out a knife and stabbed him, causing significant damage. Deputies then went to the residence on Saturday Road where the stepson was arrested without further incident.
Nathan I. Steele, 25, of Victor, is charged with the felony offense of malicious wounding, and the misdemeanor offenses of brandishing and domestic battery. Steele, a pre-trial felon, was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.