A veteran’s food giveaway will be held this Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Linda K. Epling Stadium; Ragland Road; Beckley.
All veterans are encouraged to attend and get food.
Frank Dewey Foster, 88, of Oak Hill passed away on July 5, 2022 at Raleigh General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at High Lawn Funeral Home. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow …
Jerry Keith, 68, of Mullensville, died July 5, 2022, BARH. Service 1 pm on Friday, July 8, in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.