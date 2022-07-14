A new exhibit is going to be unveiled at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum on Saturday at 11 a.m. The exhibit is a collection of dioramas made by the late artist Thomas A. “Tommy” Osborn, who was a veteran of the Vietnam war.
Osborn was born Aug. 23, 1943, in Washington, D.C., and he served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as an explosives ordnance demolition expert during the Vietnam War.
After his discharge from active duty in 1965, Osborne struggled with PTSD and used model making as a way to cope with his symptoms, even teaching his art to other veterans struggling with PTSD in his later years. Osborn died on Oct. 30, 2017.
“We’re very proud to be able to display this out to the public,” stated Gary Parker, veteran and current tour guide of the museum. “His Civil War display was actually on display at the Antietam Civil War museum in Maryland. We’re very proud to get it and to display it and to let the people see it.”
The collection consists of a large series of miniature dioramas which primarily depict soldiers and scenes from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. The pieces themselves show an extreme attention to detail from such a small scale, with miniature houses that have pictures on the walls, small war scenes with bullet cases on the wall, and even a soldier no more than seven inches tall with a photo on the inside of his helmet.
The collection is not only interesting because of its use of intricate detail on such a small level, but also because of its depiction of war from someone who actually witnessed it.
After Osborn’s passing, his wife, who is a West Virginia native, as well as the rest of his family contacted the Raleigh County Veterans Museum to find a permanent home for Osborn’s dioramas. The owners of the museum were very happy and honored to house and display the works of art.
“We want everyone to come and look at the museum and enjoy not only the museum, but also all of these works of art and enjoy all of the stuff that’s in the museum,” Parker said. “This museum is a veterans museum, but it is not just for the veterans. It is for you all; it is for the people. We need you all to come in and show your support for the museum and show your support for the veterans. We want the history to be remembered, and the only way for it to be remembered is for people to come in here and see it.”
Osborn’s wife and other members of his family will be present for the opening of the exhibit – not only to show support, but also to answer questions about Osborn and his artwork.
Admission is $5. The museum is at 1557 Harper Road, Beckley.
