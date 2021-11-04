American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will host the annual Veterans Parade on Thursday, November 11, beginning at 11 a.m. It will be a traditional downtown parade.
Registration form and details are at www.beckley.org(https://beckley.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Beckley-Veterans-Parade-Details.pdf). The deadline is Nov. 9.
The parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands, walking units and military vehicles). A Memory Walk and Honor Walk section near the end of the parade will honor veterans. Loved ones are invited to walk with a photo, memento or sign in the parade (line-up with the walking units at the Gateway plaza).
The Parade Grand Marshal will be Kenneth Ferrell, US Air Force Master Sergeant - retired. The parade theme is “No Veteran Left Behind.” Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Awards for First, Second and Third places will be presented. McDonalds will present a separate award to the best scout entry. An Awards Ceremony will occur after the parade at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
After the parade, the Veterans celebration continues with a few more activities:
l Several school marching bands will perform music from their regular pregame or halftime shows on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza between Noon and 1 p.m.
l Veterans groups are welcome to set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
l Veterans are invited to enjoy a free box lunch provided by local restaurants at the First Baptist Church on Neville Street.
l At 1 p.m., the Raleigh County Girl Scouts will perform a flag retirement ceremony.
l At 2 pm, the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will host its Healing Field ceremony on Harper Road.
The City of Beckley is also planning a traditional Christmas parade scheduled for downtown on Sat., Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. The theme will be “Gingerbread House Christmas.” Registration form/details can be found at www.beckley.org. Awards will be presented in a variety of categories.