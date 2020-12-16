A victim who was sexually abused by a physician at Beckley Veterans Administration Medical Center is suing the federal government in Raleigh County Circuit Court, court documents show.
The suit alleges that Beckley VAMC, a government hospital, consistently violated duties that were required to notify patients, including the plaintiff, about risks that the offending physician presented to their health care, even after patients had reported sexual attacks to VA administrators.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, of Bluefield, Va., is awaiting a Jan. 4 sentencing in United States District Court-Southern District after pleading guilty in September to charges he molested three patients and deprived veterans of their civil rights.
Yates was working as an osteopathic doctor at Beckley VAMC when he abused the veterans. In May, a grand jury indicted him on seven counts related to the sexual abuse.
Beckley attorney Stephen New filed the civil suit on Monday on behalf of one of the victims, a veteran identified as "John Doe."
According to the suit, Doe had served as a cook and later as a food nutritionist specialist for more than 15 years in the Army Reserves 444 Medical Company-Ground Ambulance Unit. During a summer drill training, his shoulder and hip were injured.
Doe was honorably discharged because of the injuries. In December 2018, he sought treatment at Beckley VAMC under the hospital's "Whole Health" program that aimed to promote proactive health for veterans.
According to the suit, Doe sought medical care from Yates around Dec. 11, 2019. Yates did not use gloves, gratuitously required him to remove his underpants, and groped Doe's genitals and buttocks under the guise of offering medical treatment for pain caused by the injuries Doe had sustained in drill training.
Later, he wrote prescriptions for Doe but did not tell Doe why he needed them. Doe did not fill the scripts. According to the lawsuit, Doe's wife believed one prescription was for a sexually transmitted disease (STD), which Doe did not need. As a result, Doe's family life suffered.
Doe notified a VA receptionist at the end of the appointment that he had been uncomfortable, according to the lawsuit. Two days later, the suit alleges, a VA receptionist called Doe and told him that Yates wanted him to return, but Doe refused to do so.
The victim later told his mental health provider and his primary care physician, both at Beckley VAMC, about the attack.
The suit alleges that Yates had digitally penetrated multiple patients, causing physical pain and embarrassment, and that he had later entered inaccurate patient information into patients' charts, in an effort to cover up the attacks.
Doe also reports that Beckley VAMC Director Stacy Vasquez, hospitalists, nursing managers and pharmacy inventory management were required by VA regulations to provide protective care to veterans like Doe when he was accepted as a VA patient and to protect him against foreseeable injuries.
The suit alleges that Vasquez and others failed to act after learning of Yates' actions from patient reports, which placed Doe and other veterans at a foreseeable risk of injuries from Yates.
The incidents received attention from investigators only after one of the victims spoke with a WVVA reporter, leading to an investigation and Yates' eventual arrest.