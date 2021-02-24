Veteran Bluefield General Manager Frank Brady retiring from WVVA-TV

Veteran Bluefield General Manager Frank Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from WVVA-TV, ending a 47-year broadcasting career.
Brady has been vice president and general manager of WVVA for over 15 years.
During Brady's tenure at WVVA, the station added nine additional hours of news programming each week, entered the digital and high-definition age and added four additional channels to its digital signal.
Brady has a B.F.A. from the New York Institute of Technology. In 2013, he was given the Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award for lifetime achievement by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.
Brady was past board chair and current board member of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, past chair of the Bluefield Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of the Two Virginias and the Bluefield State College Foundation. He is also the chairman of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority.
“Frank has a long and distinguished track record, particularly with WVVA-TV, that is filled with many business successes and contributions to the communities being served by the station,” said Quincy RVP Jim McKernan. "He has had a great career and we wish him all the best as he turns this new page. We are grateful for his service."
WVVA is a five-time station of the year designee by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association under Brady’s leadership.
“I have enjoyed all that my broadcasting career has brought my way, particularly my last 15 years at WVVA,” Brady said. “I have always had a very talented and hardworking staff and a very strong and innovative management team.
"WVVA is the epitome of a small market television station,” Brady said. "With our caring employees and tremendous community involvement, we have been able to impact lives every day. I am also very proud that we have continued to be the ratings leader in the market, particularly in our news programming. I thank Quincy Media for making continued investments in WVVA to help make this possible.”
Brady’s last day will be June 11.