Vest earns national award for recycling efforts

Nichole Vest, a custodian at Wyoming County East High School, won second place in the Recycling Custodian Heroes Contest, a national contest sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Management and Administrative Services.
Vest was surprised with the award by Brittany Bauer, a teacher who oversees the recycling program at the school and who nominated Vest for the award.
The award includes a $400 cash prize.
“Recycling seems to be a family affair,” Vest said.
Both her daughters, Angela and Amy, have been involved in the school's Friends of the Earth Club since it was organized four years ago and both have earned numerous awards, including cash prizes and scholarships for their efforts, Vest explained.
Under the direction of Bauer, the club has earned national recognition, numerous national and state awards and honors as well as thousands of dollars in cash prizes and student scholarships, while members and volunteers have removed thousands of tons of plastics, aluminum, and cardboard from the environment.
Vest's mother, Teresa Blackmon, was selected as a Recycling Champion by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia last year.
Blackmon and her husband, Jimmie, both volunteer with the club's recycling projects. He has driven trailers of aluminum to Beckley to cash in for the club and helps pick up recycling from area businesses.
Vest said her great-uncle, Warren Beck in Missouri, also founded and ran a recycling center in Marshfield, Mo., in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
•
The Recycling Custodian Heroes Contest recognizes custodians who help in school recycling programs.
Vest has helped sort recyclables at school on her days off and at home during the Covid-19 pandemic when club members could not meet at the school.
The club members, school personnel and students, along with community members and area businesses, donate tons of recyclables to the school. Those tons of aluminum, cardboard, and plastics all have to be sorted and organized by club members and volunteers.
During the summer, Vest and her family took bags of the donated recyclables from the school to sort at Blackmon's home.
Vest also worked alongside club members when they picked up roadside trash as part of a "Recycle Marathon" project.
Additionally, Vest picked up recyclables from the trash bins and around the bleachers after ballgames.
She also collected recyclables daily when emptying classroom trash cans.
Vest also attended community events to help raise awareness about the importance of recycling and to recruit community residents as volunteers.