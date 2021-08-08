From the bright lights of the carnival midway, to the livestock barns, to vendors — both arts and crafts and food — to free entertainment along the fairgrounds, to the featured entertainment in the grandstand, the 2021 edition of the State Fair of West Virginia promises a little something for fairgoers of all ages to enjoy.
This year’s event, themed “Brighter Days are Here,” kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 21.
The 2020 fair, like most events in 2020, was canceled due to Covid-19 safety concerns.
During the 10 days when the fairgrounds would ordinarily have been filled with lines for rides or vendors, they were instead replaced by health care workers and community members lining up for Covid-19 testing and, months later, Covid vaccines.
Fair CEO Kelly Collins said it wasn’t easy to watch a year of planning — and 95 years of tradition — fall away, but she said the fair’s role in community recovery was necessary.
“We knew to be able to do our jobs, we had to help the health department and all the medical officials across the state do their jobs,” she said.
And Collins and other fair officials quickly got to work on the 2021 fair.
“It’s been a long two years without a state fair,” she said. “So, we’re excited to finally celebrate our 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.”
Collins said the fairgoers will find a mix of new and familiar activities, as well as an assortment of free events to enjoy.
“We’ve got a really nice free entertainment lineup,” she said, noting the ever-popular hypnotist Catherine Hickland will return to center stage.
“She’s a fan favorite,” Collins said. “It’s hilarious to watch outside of my office window the people participating in that show.
“She’s a lot of fun.”
Other free shows include a Hot Glass Academy, Dino Encounter, The One Man Band, Marc Dobson, and Professor Newton, all of which perform three times daily.
Also, Timberworks Lumberjack Show will return to the fair after a few years away.
“That’s a fun show so it’s nice to bring them back,” Collins said.
Reithoffer Shows will return, providing carnival rides.
“They’ve been with us for years and always do a very good job,” Collins said, adding the carnival will bring a few new rides this year.
Like the fair itself, Collins said Reithoffer and the food vendors who travel in from throughout the East Coast suffered as a result of Covid.
“The carnival was shut down and a lot of our food vendors lost every single stop on their route for the entire year,” Collins said.
And Covid even hurt 4-H students who enter animals in the fair.
“That was one of the most heartbreaking things for me last year,” she said. “There’s millions of dollars tied up in the livestock projects at the state fair and in county fairs across the state.
“It’s the state championship for a lot of these kids,” she continued. “We’re excited to get back to normal for those kids as well.”
Collins said it’s never easy to book the state fair concert schedule, but it’s even more difficult to book at a time of uncertainty and in competition with nearly every other venue in the country.
“We had to book pretty early,” she said. “Every concert venue throughout the country that had been closed down for a year and a half was trying to return at the same time, so we were lucky to be able to get the lineup we did.”
The State Fair of West Virginia’s 2021 concerts kick off Aug. 12 with a performance by rapper Nelly.
“We wanted a little bit of diversity in our lineup,” Collins said. “Something a little bit different and Nelly was a perfect fit.”
Collins said she knew Nelly, known for hits including “Hot In Here,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Dilemma,” would be popular, but she said she didn’t expect the show to sell as quickly as it did.
“When we first put the show on sale, the track seats were sold out within minutes,” she said, explaining about 1,000 of 8,000 possible tickets remain.
Other concerts include Whiskey Myers, For King and Country, Styx, Brantley Gilbert, Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence.
“Styx is a big one,” Collins said. “Classic rock always does well at the fair. And Brantley Gilbert always sells out every time he’s here so we’re also looking forward to that one.
“… I think it’s a great lineup.”
Collins said fair officials continue to work with the health department and local officials and said fairgoers should expect to see some Covid procedures in place in different locations.
“There’s going to be some one-way traffic throughout some of the more populated areas like the grandstand,” she said. “Same thing in our barns. And we’ll have extra sanitization around the property as well, but it’s going to look pretty much normal.”
Collins said those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks in high-traffic areas where they cannot distance. And for those people who might want to receive a Covid vaccine while on the fairgrounds, the Greenbrier County Health Department, in partnership with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Rainelle Medical Center, Robert C. Byrd Clinic and the State Fair of West Virginia, will be on site each day, providing Covid-19 vaccines beneath the grandstand.
“We work so well with the (Greenbrier County) Health Department,” Colins said. “Dr. (Bridgett) Morrison has been so great.”
A recent donation from Lowe’s, Collins said, allowed fair officials to purchase extra cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and hand sanitizing stations, which will be situated throughout the fairgrounds.
“That was really nice and important to get from them,” she said. “They’ve been a great partner for us at the state fair, and we’re very thankful for their donation.”
Collins said she knows not everyone is ready for a big event just yet, and she said she “understands and hopes to see those folks in 2022.”
But she said she looks forward to welcoming everyone else out for a safe, fun fair week.
“We know it’s been a long year on everybody with Covid pretty much limiting us to what we can do,” she said. “We’re excited to open our gates so that everybody can spend time with friends and family, eat some good food, ride some carnival rides and check out the livestock shows.
“It feels good to be back to somewhat normal, and we hope that we see everyone here.”
Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.statefairofwv.com.