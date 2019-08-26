The West Virginia State Treasurer's Office has announced it's selected a vendor to handle medical marijuana revenue in the state.
On Monday, the treasurer's office notified several organizations that had bid on handling medical marijuana revenue that state officials had selected the Charleston-based Element Federal Credit Union. Beginning Monday, the treasurer's office and credit union planned to meet and negotiate before the deal becomes final.
"This was a huge hurdle that we cleared today," said Del. Mike Pushkin, D- Kanawha, a leading proponent of medical marijuana legalization in the Legislature.
West Virginia passed a law to allow for medical marijuana in the state in 2017. The state's medical marijuana program was scheduled to begin in July but has been running behind schedule.
Officials at the state treasurer's office have said no banks would agree to handle the revenue, noting that U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart frequently makes anti-marijuana legalization public comments.
During the legislative session earlier this year, state lawmakers passed House Bill 2538, sponsored by Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, that would allow financial institutions other than banks to handle the money. The law expands the definition of an eligible "financial institution" to include credit unions.
"The fact that we now have a trusted, reputable entity to handle the public funds involved with medical cannabis program shows that the idea worked," said Pushkin, who was an initial proponent of the idea to allow credit unions to handle the money. "The next step is for the DHHR to issue the applications for businesses."
Along with the state treasurer's office, the state Department of Health and Human Resources also has a role in ensuring medical marijuana becomes available to patients in West Virginia.
Pushkin noted that DHHR was previously held up from fulfilling its role because while DHHR is charged with accepting applications, it had nowhere to deposit the application fees.
Pushkin said the implementation of the program has taken so long, in part, because the 2017 bill didn't allow the same company to simultaneously be a grower and a dispensary, required a pharmacist or physician to be on-site, and required medical marijuana patients to have a six-month relationship with the prescribing physician.
"Compare that to the fact someone could walk in a doctor's office tomorrow and get a prescription for opioids, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense," he said.
Pushkin said those problems were fixed during the 2019 legislative session. But noting that there are many "sick and suffering West Virginians that are tired of waiting," he also recommended the law be altered to allow patients access to the marijuana flower.
He also suggested that next session, lawmakers allow patients to grow the plant themselves.
"I think the Legislature should show some compassion for them and allow them to grow it themselves while we're waiting on this program to get up and running," he said.
According to the current law, medical marijuana patients must have one of the following conditions: cancer, positive status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, epilepsy, neuropathies, Huntington's disease, Crohn's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, intractable seizures, sickle cell anemia, severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain, or terminal illness.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones