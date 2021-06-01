Beckley Board of Public Works and Parks and Recreation crews spent several hours on Tuesday morning cleaning soap suds at Shoemaker Square, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said.
Park and Recreation crews turned on the city's fountains last week, as they do each summer.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, motorists saw a huge cloud of soap bubbles effervescing from the water fountain.
Baker reacted with disappointment at the misuse of the Shoemaker Fountain.
"We repainted it blue for the first time in a couple years," she said. "We just turned them on right before Memorial Day weekend and woke up to see this."
Passersby stopped to gawk and take photos of the suds, which flowed out into the square.
Baker said vandals had poured laundry detergent into the fountain.
"It's just pure vandalism," she said. "At least it's one of the kinds that's not the most damaging. It just takes time to clean up."
Baker said that city fountains get "soaped" about twice a year.
"You've got to go buy a thing of Tide, and Tide's not cheap. They don't use Dawn," she said.
"It's such a nuisance and such a bother and really, so sad, that they can't find something better to do."
She said that while some may view it as a harmless prank, it is disappointing to city employees who work to ensure that residents have clean fountains and parks to enjoy.
The crews had spent a busy Memorial Day weekend cleaning up after parties at shelters and community centers operated by the city, she said.
"It's somebody who doesn't understand the complication it is and how many hours it takes to clean up," Baker said of the prankster. "Probably young people.
"It kind of gums up the pumps," she explained. "We just got (the fountain) repainted back to its original blue.
"It won't hurt the paint or anything, but it's just that our guys have other things to do that are more beneficial to the citizenry than cleaning up after that kind of stuff.
"The guys could be mowing, trimming, picking up brush, painting," she said. "The Parks Department has 36 buildings."
Beckley Police Department Chief of Detectives Lt. Dave Allard sent a stern warning Tuesday morning to those who may be thinking of dropping laundry soap into the city's fountains.
"While this may seem like a harmless prank, each incident costs the city hundreds of dollars in man hours and water to clean and refill the fountain," said Allard.
Allard urged anyone with information to contact BPD at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.
He said those responsible will be prosecuted.