The water slide at the New River Park pool was closed Tuesday after an unknown substance was dumped into the slide area Monday night, changing the water to a “horrible brown color,” said Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker.
Baker said they were unable to determine what was dumped, but that it was not toxic despite what the color may have suggested.
“The chemical analysis didn't come back immediately so we made the call to close (the slide),” she said. “Actually, the quality of the water is fine; it just looks bad.”
The pool is closed on Mondays, but Baker said lifeguards were on site to clean until around 4 p.m. The dumping, Baker said, happened Monday night after lifeguards left.
To treat and clear up the murky water, Baker said they “shocked” the slide area of the pool several times with chlorine.
She added that they continued to test the chemicals in the pool Monday evening and Tuesday morning to ensure the pool was safe to reopen.
The city operates two pools: New River and Black Knight. Both operate under the same schedule from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pools are closed on Mondays.