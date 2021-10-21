An original interpretation of how Dracula came to be as portrayed by dancers with the Beckley Dance Theatre School will take place Saturday in the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.
The performance, dubbed by its creators as "Vampire: The Ballet," will have two showings Saturday at 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
Tickets are $10, available at the door.
Masks are required inside the auditorium per Raleigh County School guidelines, and social distancing is encouraged.
Departing from the traditional story line of “Dracula,” the local version deals with the concept of how Vlad Dracul becomes a vampire and was created by the minds of Beckley Performing Artistic Director Jerry Rose and Ron McCollam, who recently passed away.
Rose said McCollam, up until recent years, served as the stage manager. He also helped make recordings for the show, which have been used over the years, as well as the sets, backdrops and props.
Rose said the ballet originally premiered in October 1999.
Rose said he hopes people appreciate that this dance came from the mind of local residents.
“Artists in Beckley have the ability to create and to bring new things to life because that’s what artists do,” he said
Rose said he would describe the ballet as disturbingly beautiful.
He added that it’s the perfect lead-up to Halloween and attendees are encouraged to show up in costumes.
Beckley Performing Arts is the producing agent of the Beckley Dance Theatre School.