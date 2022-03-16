A new associate's degree nursing program set to begin this summer at Valley College has already garnered the interest of more than 200 prospective students, school officials say.
Beth Gardner, Valley College vice president, said the college has been working to bring a nursing program to its Beckley and Martinsburg campus for some time to help meet the growing nursing shortage felt across the nation even before Covid-19 began.
“We know that in the next three to 10 years, we have many people that are going to be retiring from the nursing profession,” she said. “At the same time, the trend is that nursing is one of the top in-demand fields, where we’re going to have job growth through 2029. So we're just trying to close that gap and train the future nurses that can take over those positions.”
Gardner said the 18-month Valley College nursing program will train and prepare students to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurse (NCLEX- RN) exam, which will make them eligible for jobs in hospitals, emergency rooms, long-term care facilities, physician offices and more.
Gardner said the first class will begin their studies in mid-August and will contain 40 students.
About a dozen people interested in being part of that first class attended an informational session about the new nursing program Wednesday at the college’s Beckley campus.
During the informational session, Mary Medders, the nursing program administrator, gave the prospective students a tour of one of the new nursing labs used for more hands-on teaching.
In the middle of the room lying on an exam room bed was an adult-size doll, which Medders referred to as Nursing Anne, a new simulator training doll.
Medders said students will be able to learn everything from how to insert an IV and a central line to how to check for blood pressure and a pulse using the Nursing Anne simulator.
“She’s a very beneficial learning tool for the program,” Medders said, adding that they will also have another simulator doll called Birthing Noelle, which helps students learn about childbirth and neonatal care.
Attending the information session on Wednesday was Melinda Dalton, 34, of Beckley.
Dalton said nursing was a career path she has always been interested in and even took a few courses for it after graduating from high school but didn’t complete her classes because another job opportunity came available.
Now, nearly 13 years later, Dalton said she is ready for a change and looking forward to once again pursuing a career in nursing.
“I really love helping people,” she said.
Others who attended the same informational session told Medders they were already in the nursing field as Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) but were looking to further their education and their job prospects.
After touring the lab, Campus Director Jamie Holliday gave a presentation on what prospective students could expect from the program.
She said the nursing program’s 18-month curriculum would include all the prerequisite general education classes such as math, biology and communications in addition to nursing classes.
She added that the classes would be a mix of online and in-person and will take place continuously over the course of 18 months with no long breaks or time off except for holidays.
The nursing students will also take part in clinical training at several local health care facilities.
Those facilities include Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, Beckley ARH in Beckley, WVU Medicine in Summersville and Summers County ARH in Hinton.
“Beckley ARH supports Valley College as they begin their nursing program,” Angela Rivera, chief nursing officer with Beckley ARH, said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to be partners in learning and look forward to employing their graduates. We are excited for them and for our community with the startup of their nursing program.”
Upcoming informational sessions on the new nursing program will take place at Valley College’s Beckley campus at noon Monday, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday.
For more information about Valley College’s nursing programs go to valley.edu or call 304-362-6929 for the Beckley campus or 304-451-3172 for the Martinsburg campus.