The Beckley VA is hosting its VA2K Walk and Roll beginning Wednesday at the picnic shelter in the back of the parking to its medical center campus.
The VA2K focuses on promoting active lifestyles and provides VA employees and Veterans an opportunity to enjoy a short two-kilometer (approximately 1.2 miles) walk around the VAMC campus.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event is not open to the public this year.
A two-kilometer walk takes about 20 minutes and can easily be completed during a lunch break.
It’s not just about exercise. The event also focuses on helping homeless Veterans. Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as pre-packaged food, bottled water or toiletries all of which will be donated to homeless Veterans in the 11 southern West Virginia counties the Beckley VAMC serves.
Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate. The public can also drop of donations or donate online athttps://pay.gov/public/form/start/46400615.
Since 2011 the annual VA2K event has generated donated goods valued at more than $2 million, according to a VA press release, to help homeless Veterans.
Learn more about the eighth annual VA2K Walk & Roll: http://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k.