Beckley, w.va. – Beckley VA Medical Center is seeking qualified caregivers for the new Medical Foster Home program.
Medical Foster Homes are private residences where the caregiver and relief caregivers provide care and supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Caregivers help veterans carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed.
The VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care. While living in a Medical Foster Home, veterans receive home-based primary care.
MFH caregivers are vetted and their homes inspected. During the selection process, caregivers’ abilities and levels of compassion are rigorously assessed. Federal background checks are required of all caregivers, and a professional home inspection team performs extensive fire and safety checks.
To ensure the highest levels of care, a Beckley VA MFH coordinator makes monthly visits, while the HBPC team provides routine in-home care for veterans. Unannounced visits are conducted on a regular basis.
If you are interested in becoming a caregiver in the MFH program, please contact MFH Coordinator Brittany Henderson, MSW, LICSW, at 304-207-7370 or 304-255-2121 ext. 4657.
