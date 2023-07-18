beckley, w.va. – The Beckley VA Medical Center, along with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Huntington Regional Office, will host a PACT Act “Summer VetFest” open to all veterans, active duty, and their families at the medical center on Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics. The act was signed into law in 2022 to improve access to VA benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. Specifically, the PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA benefits for veterans with certain toxic exposures.
The PACT Act VetFest at the Beckley VA is for all veterans, especially those who have never applied for VA benefits, to learn about possible toxic exposures, not just ones like Agent Orange, exposures during Desert Storm/Desert Shield or the most recent burn pits during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OEF/OIF).
