beckley, w.va. – Beckley VA Medical Center was recently recognized with a Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA).
The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), with support from The Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation, has launched the GEDA program to recognize emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults.
Beckley VA Medical Center has achieved the bronze standards – Level 3 GEDA Accreditation.
Led by a team of inter-disciplinary leaders, including Tracy Lester, DO, and Kristy Moeller, RN, NP, Beckley VAMC’s accreditation signals to the public that the institution is focused on the highest standards of care for its community’s older veterans.
