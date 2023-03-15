The Department of Veterans Affairs will have a PACT Act awareness event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
The PACT ACT expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Veterans are welcome to walk in and receive toxic exposure screenings, assistance in filing disability claims, Education Benefits information, Home Loan information and more helpful services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.