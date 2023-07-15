morgantown, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $21 million in technical assistance grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.
Ryan Thorne, state director for Rural Development West Virginia, said in a press release that the technical assistance grants will provide direct support to West Virginia farmers and rural small businesses seeking federal funding to decrease energy costs and bolster their bottom line through energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy systems.
Eligible recipients for these grants include state, Tribal or local governments; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives and utility companies; and for-profit and non-profit organizations. Recipients may use the funds to:
- Help rural agricultural producers and small business owners apply for REAP funding.
- Provide information on how business owners and agricultural producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy technologies and resources.
- Conduct required energy assessments and audits.
- Help agricultural producers and small business owners plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.
USDA will give funding priority to applicants proposing to assist distressed or disadvantaged communities, applicants pursuing projects using underutilized technologies and applicants seeking grants under $20,000.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend USDA RD West Virginia’s upcoming webinar on Tuesday, July 18, from 1-2 p.m. For additional information, contact USDA Rural Development West Virginia Energy Coordinator Robertho Briceno by phone at 681-247-3007 or by email at robertho.briceno@usda.gov.
